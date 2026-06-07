Every Malayali speaks Salim Kumar: Honouring the actor’s oeuvre

“Kaanaan oru look illenne ullu, bhayankara buddhiya (I may not look like much, but I am extremely intelligent),” Salim Kumar’s advocate Mukundan Unni says in the 2002 film Meesha Madhavan, after doing something even he cannot believe he has pulled off. Having successfully spouted law points with the police to get the protagonist released from an illegal arrest, Mukundan Unni takes a moment to appreciate his own brilliance. And then he almost immediately breaks down in tears, confessing that this is the first time he has ever managed to get someone out of a police station. Usually, he says, he is the one who ends up being taken inside.

Years later, Malayalis still borrow Mukundan Unni’s confidence for their own tiny victories. Fixed a problem after everyone else gave up? Came up with a surprisingly smart solution at work? Won a completely pointless debate among friends? Out comes a self-satisfied “Kaanaan oru look illenne ullu, bhayankara buddhiya,” usually with the same triumphant seriousness that made the original unforgettable.

That was the strange magic of Salim Kumar’s humour. Beyond delivering punchlines that people repeated, he created characters whose reactions became our reactions.

Frustrated by that Goa trip that has been planned, cancelled, revived, and cancelled again in a friends’ WhatsApp group? There is always someone ready with, “Enthino vendi thilakkunna sambar (a sambar boiling for no reason).”

Need to give a sheepish apology after a silly mistake? There is always, “I am the sorry aliya, I am the sorry.”

Someone behaves so out of character that you start questioning reality itself? “Enikku bhranthayathaano, atho naattukaarkku motham bhranthayathaano? (Have I gone mad, or has everyone else gone mad?)”