Every Malayali speaks Salim Kumar: Honouring the actor’s oeuvre

“Kaanaan oru look illenne ullu, bhayankara buddhiya (I may not look like much, but I am extremely intelligent),” Salim Kumar’s advocate Mukundan Unni says in the 2002 film Meesha Madhavan, after doing something even he cannot believe he has pulled off. Having successfully spouted law points with the police to get the protagonist released from an illegal arrest, Mukundan Unni takes a moment to appreciate his own brilliance. And then he almost immediately breaks down in tears, confessing that this is the first time he has ever managed to get someone out of a police station. Usually, he says, he is the one who ends up being taken inside.
Years later, Malayalis still borrow Mukundan Unni’s confidence for their own tiny victories. Fixed a problem after everyone else gave up? Came up with a surprisingly smart solution at work? Won a completely pointless debate among friends? Out comes a self-satisfied “Kaanaan oru look illenne ullu, bhayankara buddhiya,” usually with the same triumphant seriousness that made the original unforgettable.
That was the strange magic of Salim Kumar’s humour. Beyond delivering punchlines that people repeated, he created characters whose reactions became our reactions.
Frustrated by that Goa trip that has been planned, cancelled, revived, and cancelled again in a friends’ WhatsApp group? There is always someone ready with, “Enthino vendi thilakkunna sambar (a sambar boiling for no reason).”
Need to give a sheepish apology after a silly mistake? There is always, “I am the sorry aliya, I am the sorry.”
Someone behaves so out of character that you start questioning reality itself? “Enikku bhranthayathaano, atho naattukaarkku motham bhranthayathaano? (Have I gone mad, or has everyone else gone mad?)”
A dance floor opens up at a wedding or a college reunion, and suddenly there is a Dance Master Vikram reminding everyone, “Mudra sradhikkanam, mudra (Pay attention to the gesture, the gesture).”
A friend suddenly dresses up so well that you jokingly pretend you don’t recognise them? You might be met with “Ithrakku famous aaya enne manasilaayilleda? (You don’t recognise someone as famous as me?)”
Malayalam cinema has a goldmine of actors who have left behind memorable films and characters, and continue to do so. But it’s only a rare few who have quietly slipped into everyday conversations, WhatsApp stickers, and the instinctive reactions of generations, becoming a part of how people talk, tease, celebrate, apologise, and laugh. Salim Kumar belonged to that rare group.
For Malayalis who grew up in the 1990s and 2000s, his dialogues were as much a part of our everyday life as punctuation marks in a sentence. In fact, often, people remembered the Salim Kumar dialogue before they remembered the film it came from. This was also because even at their most absurd, his characters felt strangely human. They were rarely just people who existed to make the hero look better. They had their own confidence, insecurities, delusions, victories, and heartbreaks.
Manavalan from Pulival Kalyanam believed in himself with a confidence the world around him did not share. Pyari from Kalyanaraman had an innocence that made even his foolishness endearing. Kannan Sranku from Mayavi, Dance Master Vikram from Chathikkatha Chanthu, the mental patient in CID Moosa, and countless others became people Malayalis felt they knew, to the end that they escaped the screen and began living their own lives.
This is perhaps why Salim Kumar achieved something even many superstars do not — relevance even when he was away from films.
After winning the National Film Award for Adaminte Makan Abu in 2011, illness forced him to step back from films for a few years. In an industry where public memory can be unforgivingly short, Salim Kumar did not disappear. A new generation rediscovered him through memes, trolls, and stickers. His expressions became reaction images, and his dialogues found new contexts, sometimes years after they were originally written.
He once acknowledged this while speaking to the youngsters behind the popular Facebook page International Chalu Union (ICU), saying Malayali audiences could forget an actor quickly, but meme creators had kept him alive during his absence from cinema.
It was fitting because Salim Kumar’s humour had always belonged to the people. He did not need elaborate setups or punch dialogues built around heroism. Sometimes all it took was a look, a pause, a slight change in his voice, or those famously expressive eyes.
Long before Malayalam cinema discovered him, mimicry stages had already done so. A serial winner at university-level competitions, Salim Kumar’s talent took him from college stages to the famed Kalabhavan troupe. He was known for his ability to mimic personalities, including political leaders such as KR Gauri and K Karunakaran. That ability travelled with him when he entered cinema in the late 1990s. His early journey, however, was not easy.
In 1997, shortly after his debut, Salim Kumar was removed from a film after one day of shooting because his acting was allegedly not good enough. He later recalled the humiliation of being sent back home from the set without even being properly told that he had been replaced.
After his breakthrough in Thenkasipattanam (2000), Salim Kumar entered the most prolific phase of his career. Ee Parakkum Thalika, Meesha Madhavan, Kalyanaraman, CID Moosa, Thilakkam, Pulival Kalyanam, Chathikkatha Chanthu, Thommanum Makkalum, and Mayavi turned him into one of Malayalam cinema’s most dependable performers. Even in films packed with stars, audiences waited for Salim Kumar to enter the frame.
But somewhere behind the laughter was an actor waiting for the right moment to reveal himself. Lal Jose’s Achanurangatha Veedu gave audiences Samuel, a father devastated by his daughter’s trauma. It was a startling transformation, the actor who could make theatres erupt in laughter with a single expression was now carrying a grief that left audiences shaken. The performance won him the Kerala State Award for Best Second Actor.
Five years later came Adaminte Makan Abu. As Abu, a simple man holding on to his dream of performing Hajj, Salim Kumar delivered a grounded performance marked by restraint and quiet pain. The man once sent away from a film set for supposedly not being good enough returned with both the National Film Award and the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor.
He would later move behind the camera too, writing and directing films including Karutha Joothan, which won the Kerala State Award for Best Story.
But perhaps Salim Kumar’s greatest achievement cannot be measured through awards. It is in the thousands of ordinary moments he continues to occupy. His characters became how Malayalis tease friends, break awkward silences, react to absurdity, and find humour in ordinary days.
Somewhere in countless phones, there is still a Salim Kumar sticker waiting for the perfect moment. Somewhere, someone is still quoting a line exactly the way he said it. Because sometimes, a situation demands a Salim Kumar line and nothing else will do.