Ernakulam doctor booked for second time for sexual assault of another doctor

The Kerala police has filed a case against a senior doctor at the Ernakulam General Hospital for sexually assaulting a woman doctor. This is the second case against Dr G Manoj, who practices as a general physician.

A woman doctor emailed the police on Saturday, September 9, saying that she was sexually harassed by the doctor in 2018. The police have registered an FIR invoking section 354 of IPC and a probe is on. Times of India has reported that the woman had subsequently emailed saying that she informed the police of the incident after coming to know about the first such complaint by another woman. She has also reportedly said that she did not want to proceed with a case. Police said that the case will be taken forward only if the woman doctor cooperates or it will be stayed at the FIR stage itself.

Previously, on August 28, a woman doctor had put up a Facebook post alleging that Dr G Manoj, sexually assaulted her in his private consultation room in February 2019, when she was an intern. The Ernakulam Central police had contacted her through email, as she is living abroad, and registered a case under section 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and an investigation is underway.

The doctor had written recounting what happened to her and said, “Outside the hospital quarters, he physically assaulted me in his private consultation room. I went alone as it was 7 pm and I was getting ready to leave. He hugged and kissed me on my face, holding me close to him. I froze and pulled myself away. I complained to higher officials the next day. No action was taken initially. I was in the middle of my internship and didn’t make any further complaints as he was a senior and had the power to sabotage my internship certification process. I was scared.”

Kerala Health Minister Veena George, on September 1, had ordered an inquiry into the allegation. The Minister also directed the Health Department director to report the incident to the state police.