Empowerment in action: Kerala’s gender-inclusive approach to tourism

“The genesis of the ‘Women-Friendly Tourism Project’ can be traced back to 2022. It has now expanded across Kerala, drawing the participation of more than 17,000 women as entrepreneurs, guides, homestay owners, and tour operators. About 1,50,000 families are part of the Responsible Tourism Mission activities. Rs 10 crore is earmarked for women empowerment activities, which is 50% of the allocation for RT,” says Rupesh Kumar, CEO, RT Mission.

Subsequently, the Global Women’s Conference on gender-inclusive and responsible tourism in 2024 supported by UN Women led to the Kerala Declaration on Women Friendly Tourism. The declaration underlined Kerala’s commitment to integrating gender equality in all aspects of tourism, from policy to practice.

Placing women at the heart of its tourism development strategy, Kerala’s gender-inclusive tourism policy has also established a national model for India and can be leveraged anywhere. “It is heartening to know that the trend-setting woman-friendly tourism policy of Kerala is being seen as a sterling model of gender-inclusive and responsible tourism development not only by other Indian states but also by leading tourism brands abroad,” adds Minister Riyas.

The gender-inclusive approach ensures women are not only beneficiaries but active partners in tourism. Explaining the initiative, Rupesh Kumar says, “Kerala is the first state in the country to introduce such women-friendly initiatives that encourage women to play key roles as entrepreneurs and professionals in the tourism and hospitality sectors. The project incorporated the participation of women in a plethora of activities and services such as catering, accommodation, transportation, and community guides. Promotion of local cuisine is one of the important features of RT. The increase in homestays has generated several employment opportunities for women, especially in food preparation and housekeeping.”

Kumbalangi, Kumarakom, and Maravanathuruthu have become models for women-friendly travel through its community-led initiatives. They are now live examples of how tourism can make a meaningful difference in the lives of local residents by creating several lessons on people participation, grassroot-level leadership, women empowerment, sustainable livelihood, agricultural production, destination management, and environmental preservation. A series of gender audits have already been conducted in five key destinations, namely Kanthallor, Kumarakom, Perumpalam, Kadalundi, and Kanakakunnu Palace, marking a significant move.

KRTMS has also announced monetary help to women-run tourism units for a string of women-friendly initiatives like Fresh Up Homes, Experience Ethnic Cuisine, and Women’s RT Club, besides one-time financial aid for women enterprises. “Women-run units can also apply for financial aid under the entrepreneurship development category, which includes setting up of souvenir/handicrafts shops and ethnic food restaurants,” explained Rupesh Kumar.

Plans are on the anvil to develop an app that will provide a comprehensive guide to women-friendly products and travel packages, travel agencies, women tour guides, women-led handicraft/souvenir units, and exclusive women tourism units and homestays.

Susheela Nair is an independent food, travel and lifestyle writer and photographer contributing articles, content and images to several national publications besides organising seminars and photo exhibitions. Her writings span a wide spectrum which also includes travel portals and guide books, brochures and coffee table books.

