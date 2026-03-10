Emergency services in Kerala’s private hospitals hit by nurses' strike

The ongoing strike by nurses has affected the normal functioning of private hospitals in north and central Kerala. The indefinite strike, which began on March 9, was organised by the United Nurses Association (UNA), demanding a minimum monthly salary of Rs 40,000.

Inpatient services of multiple private hospitals in Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Kottayam are affected by the strike. Many hospitals have postponed non-emergency operations. Private hospitals, especially those in Kozhikode such as Baby Memorial, Meitra and Aster MIMS, are severely impacted. Normal functioning of Caritas hospital in Kottayam and Aster Medcity in Kochi was also affected by the strike.

UNA state vice president Mini Boby told TNM that the association has decided to intensify their strike in Kozhikode, as none of the private hospitals in the area have agreed to their demands. “Not just major hospitals, even small and medium-bed hospitals will be affected. So far, we have continued work in emergency services. From March 10 onwards, we will abstain from all duties, including emergency services. The emergency cases will have to be referred to the government medical college hospital in Kozhikode,” she said.

According to UNA, around 343 out of 490 private hospitals have agreed to implement the minimum wage of Rs 40,000 from April 1. “This is an interim settlement. We expect that 62 more institutions, with whom our discussions are progressing, will sign the agreement,” said UNA president M Jasminsha in a statement.

Jasminsha added that most of the hospitals that agreed to their demands are small and medium establishments. “Corporate hospitals are facing huge pressure from the Kerala Private Hospital Association (KPHA) to not increase the pay,” he added.

On March 7, the Kerala government issued a draft notification revising the minimum pay for nurses according to the number of hospital beds. The proposed minimum monthly salary is Rs 25,450 to Rs 30,880.

A two-month period has been given to raise any objections. A final notification will be issued after this.

KPHA said that the strike is “illegal and unjustified”. KPHA general secretary Dr Anvar Ali added that UNA should have issued a 14-day notice before the strike.

“They gave notices on March 5 and 6. Though there were token strikes, it was never announced that the March 9 strike would be indefinite. There were strikes by medical professionals even recently, but no emergency services were affected,” he said.

He added that as per a High Court directive, the ICU, NICU, labour room and casualty ward must function normally during strikes. “By abstaining from emergency services, they are playing with the lives of people,” Anvar also said.

Anvar said the strike was totally unjustified when the draft notification is still open for complaints and suggestions. He also said that a blanket increase in minimum wages could be detrimental to many small and medium hospitals.

Scuffle at Baby Memorial Hospital

On March 9, the management of Baby Memorial Hospital (BMH) in Kozhikode reportedly tried to lock newly employed nurses inside a hall under the guise of ‘training’. A minor scuffle broke out after UNA members confronted the hospital.

Meanwhile, BMH directed protesting nurses to vacate their hostels and have fired two supervisor nurses for supporting the strike.