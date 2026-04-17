Eight Keralites feared dead after crash in TN’s Valparai, many women among victims

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At least eight Keralites, seven of them reportedly women, are feared dead after a tourist vehicle met with an accident near Valparai in Tamil Nadu on the evening of April 17, Friday. The incident occurred along the Pollachi-Valparai ghat road, near the 13th hairpin bend, a stretch known for its sharp curves and steep drops.

The tempo traveller was reportedly carrying a group of tourists from Kerala, when it lost control and crashed into the roadside barrier before plunging into a deep gorge, estimated to be several hundred feet below. Some accounts indicate the vehicle may have fallen further down towards lower bends after losing control.

The vehicle is reported to have been carrying around 12 to 16 passengers, including teachers from the Pang Lower Primary school in Malappuram district and their family members, who were on a leisure trip. Reports say several passengers died on the spot, while others sustained injuries.

Rescue operations are underway, and at least five people who were seriously injured have been shifted to a hospital in Pollachi. Authorities are yet to release an official list of the deceased and injured.

The Pollachi-Valparai route has over 40 hairpin bends and is considered a high-risk stretch, especially for larger vehicles. Further details, including the exact cause of the accident and identities of the victims, are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.