ED widens probe into international organ trafficking network across Kerala; raids hospitals

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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday intensified its investigation into the alleged international organ trafficking network operating through Kerala, carrying out simultaneous searches at five locations, including private hospitals in Kochi and the residences of suspected intermediaries.

The searches are part of the money laundering investigation into an alleged racket that facilitated illegal organ transactions by bringing together donors and recipients through a network of middlemen.

ED teams began the inspections early in the morning, reaching multiple locations simultaneously.

Apart from the corporate hospital in Kochi, searches were conducted in around five places across the state.

In Kollam, the agency raided the residence of a woman, who is suspected to be an intermediary linked to the racket.

Searches were also conducted at the residences of other accused persons, including a native of Kasaragod, who was arrested by police in Uttar Pradesh last month, and another associate.

The ED is examining financial transactions, digital records, invoices and other documents collected during the searches to trace the alleged money trail.

The agency suspects that huge commissions were collected at different stages of the organ transplantation process.

Investigators have reportedly found that the alleged network connected donors and recipients and facilitated preliminary medical examinations, allegedly receiving commissions in the process.

The agency is examining whether money from such transactions reached accounts linked to the accused.

The ED registered the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following allegations that the organ trade network generated illegal proceeds through financial transactions linked to transplantation procedures.

The investigation has also focused on documents allegedly used to facilitate organ transplantation procedures.

The agency is examining claims that forged hospital letterheads, police clearance certificates and recommendation letters carrying fake signatures of public representatives and senior officials were prepared and used.

The ED is also looking into how such documents allegedly cleared verification processes in a highly regulated medical field like organ transplantation.

The role of hospital management, doctors and intermediaries, if any, is being examined.