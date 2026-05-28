ED files FIR over attack on officials during raid at former Kerala CM Vijayan's residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday lodged an FIR in connection with the attack on its officials during raids conducted in Kerala in the controversial Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL)-Exalogic monthly pay off case, with the Kerala Police registering the case at the Museum Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram city on the complaint of an ED Assistant Director.

The police have recorded the arrest of six CPI-M workers, while another activist is in the custody of the police.

The FIR has been registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

According to the FIR, officials of the ED, personnel of the CRPF, and Kerala Police officers deployed at the spot were among those attacked by the mob during the violence outside the residence of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the state capital.

The complaint said that nearly 300 persons were part of the violent mob and that the accused could be identified.

The attackers allegedly used sticks, stones, and bricks to assault the officials and damage vehicles belonging to the ED team after the central agency concluded searches at the residence on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police sources, three ED vehicles were damaged in the attack, while officials attached to the agency and security personnel sustained injuries.

One ED officer reportedly suffered injuries to his hand, while a driver attached to the convoy sustained serious injuries after being hit by a brick.

The violence broke out when ED officials exited the residence at Bakery Junction after hours of searches linked to the alleged illegal financial transactions between CMRL and Exalogic Solutions, the IT company owned by Veena Vijayan, the daughter of Pinarayi Vijayan.

Following the attack, the ED team directly approached the Thampanoor police station and lodged a detailed complaint, based on which the Museum Police registered the FIR and began a large-scale investigation to identify and arrest those involved in the violence.