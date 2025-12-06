ECI extends Kerala’s SIR deadline by one week following SC order

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the deadlines for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kerala by one week, following a request from the state government and a directive by the Supreme Court earlier this week.

The decision was conveyed to the Kerala Chief Secretary through an official communication issued on Friday by the ECI, along with a fresh order revising the SIR schedule for the state.

The Supreme Court, in an order dated December 2 on a petition filed by IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty, had allowed the Kerala government to submit a request-cum-proposal to the ECI explaining why additional time was needed for completing the enumeration phase.

The apex court directed the Election Commission to examine the request "objectively and sympathetically", and issue a decision accordingly.

Responding to this, the Kerala government wrote to the ECI on December 3, citing ongoing local body elections and seeking an extension for completing the enumeration work under SIR.

On Friday, the Election Commission held a meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Kerala to review the state's request and assess the progress of the revision exercise. According to the CEO, more than 95 per cent of enumeration forms have already been digitised, and full digitisation is expected to be completed by December 11. He also informed the Commission that BLO-BLA meetings are currently underway across districts and will conclude on December 7.

The CEO noted that the draft electoral roll is scheduled for publication on December 16, after which citizens will have a full month -- from December 16 to January 15 -- to file claims and objections related to wrongful inclusions or exclusions.

The Chief Secretary, however, pointed out that political party workers are currently engaged in the local body elections, limiting their availability for SIR-related activities and slowing down the enumeration process. Based on this, the state requested a one-week extension of the enumeration phase.

After reviewing the submissions, the ECI agreed to revise the SIR schedule exclusively for Kerala. As per the updated timeline, the enumeration period has been extended until December 18.

The rationalisation and updation of polling stations and control tables will also be completed by December 18. The updated schedule lists December 23 as the new date for publication of the draft roll.

The claims and objections period will now run from December 23, 2025, to January 22, 2026.

Verification, hearings and decisions on enumeration forms -- alongside disposal of claims and objections -- will continue until February 14, 2026.

The final electoral roll for Kerala will be published on February 21, 2026.

The revised schedule issued on Friday applies only to Kerala.

All other states and Union Territories included in the SIR exercise process will follow the earlier timeline.