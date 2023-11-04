Eat Kochi Eat member Rahul N Kutty passes away at 33

Kerala food vlogger and one of the core members of the popular online food group Eat Kochi Eat, Rahul N Kutty, passed away on the night of Friday, November 4, in Kochi. He was found dead at his house in Tripunithura of Kochi in Kerala. He was 33 years old.

The Panangad police of Kochi have confirmed that Rahul was found dead in the wee hours of Friday-Saturday. Following protocol, a case has been registered for unnatural death.

Eat Kochi Eat, the online community of food lovers in Kochi through which Rahul was known to the public, put out a post on Saturday morning, confirming the news. "We are extremely devastated to share with you all that our beloved Rahul N Kutty has passed away. Kindly keep him in your prayers and wish we & his family find the strength to bear the loss of this beautiful soul," the post said.