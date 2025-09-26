Dulquer Salmaan moves Kerala HC against seizure of his Land Rover Defender

Malayalam actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan on September 26 filed a petition at the Kerala High Court challenging the seizure of his vehicle by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi, as part of Operation Numkhor.

Dulquer's Land Rover Defender was among the 38 vehicles seized across the state as part of an operation that targeted pre-owned luxury cars suspected to be smuggled from Bhutan. The High Court has sought response from the Customs Commissionerate after Dulquer's petition alleged that their action was “arbitrary, illegal, and based on mere suspicion,” reported the Live Law. The case has been posted for hearing on September 30.

In the petition, Dulquer described the vehicle as a “collector's piece” that was maintained with great care. He had purchased the vehicle from Aarpee Promoters Private Limited around five years ago. The original importer, as per documents, was the International Committee of the Red Cross. Dulquer argued that all documents, including customs clearance and invoices, were submitted to the officials. In the petition, Dulquer requested to quash the seizure memo and to direct Customs to release the vehicle either as custodial release or any other terms deemed fit by the court.

As per reports, Customs officials have begun scrutinising the documents related to the 38 confiscated vehicles. As many as 36 vehicles were seized on the day one of the crackdown on September 23. The next day, two Land Cruisers were seized. Apart from Dulquer’s, six vehicles were seized from the garage near the house of actor Amit Chakkalackal. Later Amit told the media that the vehicles were brought to the garage by its respective owners for maintenance based on his recommendation.

Customs officials suspect involvement of a Coimbatore-based racket behind smuggling of vehicles from Bhutan to Kerala. In a press meet held after day one of the operation, Customs Commissioner T Tiju said searches were held at the residences of actors Dulquer, Amit, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. As per the department’s estimate, around 150-200 vehicles were brought to Kerala through illegal means. The operation was named 'Numkhor', meaning ‘vehicle’ in Dzongkha, the official language of Bhutan.