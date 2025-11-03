Drunk passenger pushes woman out of moving train in Kerala

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A 19-year-old woman was critically injured after being pushed out of a moving train by an intoxicated passenger on Sunday, November 2, night. The incident occurred shortly after the Kerala Express departed from Varkala railway station around 8.30 pm.

The accused, identified as Suresh Kumar (48), a resident of Panachamoodu, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when he kicked Sreekutty, causing her to fall off the train between Varkala and Kadakkavur stations. Suresh had also attempted to push another passenger, Archana, who was travelling with Sreekutty, but she managed to save herself by clinging to the handrail.

Sreekutty and Archana had boarded the unreserved compartment of the Kerala Express (Train No. 12626, New Delhi–Thiruvananthapuram) from Aluva, bound for Thiruvananthapuram. The assault took place when Sreekutty stepped out to use the washroom, and Suresh, who was standing near the door, suddenly pushed her out.

Alert passengers pulled the emergency chain after hearing screams and restrained the accused until the train came to a halt. Railway police launched an immediate search and found the injured woman along the tracks, about two kilometres from Varkala station.

Sreekutty was initially taken to a nearby private hospital and later shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Doctors said she remains in a critical condition with severe internal injuries.

Police said Suresh, who had boarded the train from Kottayam, was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident. He is currently in custody, and further investigation is under way.