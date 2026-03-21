Dr Vandana Das murder: Sandeep sentenced to 30 years and an additional life term

The Kollam Additional District and Sessions Court on Saturday, March 21, sentenced G Sandeep to 30 years of imprisonment and then a life term for the murder of Dr Vandana Das. Sandeep had brutally stabbed 22-year-old Vandana, a final-year MBBS student doing her house surgery, at the Kottarakkara Taluk hospital in Kollam on May 10, 2023.

Special Public Prosecutor Prathap G Padickal told the media that Sandeep has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for attempted murder, another 10 years for causing grievous hurt, and an additional 10 years for creating terror at the hospital and other charges. Sandeep will first serve these 30 years of imprisonment, and only then will his life term begin, explained the prosecution.

“The prosecution argued for aximum punishment, and the court probably did not impose the death penalty because this did not qualify as the rarest of rare cases. But we will appeal for maximum punishment,” Prathap told the media.

Vandana’s mother told the media that the family will discuss with the prosecutor and appeal for maximum punishment. When asked if her daughter got justice, she said, “My daughter went through immense pain. She was stabbed 27 times, and she died a fearful death. I don’t know if this is justice. I don’t know how to answer such questions,” she said.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 am on May 10, when Sandeep, a school teacher, was brought to the Taluk hospital, where Vandana worked. He had suffered injuries in a scuffle with neighbours. After being brought to the hospital, he went on a rampage with a pair of surgical scissors, stabbing Vandana multiple times in the chest, neck, and back.

Vandana’s death had triggered huge protests and led to the Kerala government amending the Hospital Protection Act to ensure the safety of health workers.