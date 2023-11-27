Dr Abby- ‘theliverdoc’ lodges complaint against right-winger for online abuse

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a hepatologist widely known as 'theliverdoc' on social media platforms, has filed a police complaint against a right-wing sympathizer, Vijay Patel alleging online verbal abuse, harassment and vulgarity. The complaint was filed at the Palarivattom police station, a copy of which was also sent to the Kochi Commissioner of Police. The Commissioner has forwarded the complaint to the Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner of Police for thorough investigation.

Dr Abby, renowned for sharing medical research and educational content on his social media account ‘theliverdoc’, took to X (formerly Twitter) on November 23, to talk about the alleged incident. "Last night until early morning hours, I was subjected to terrible and vulgar online abuse, harassment, vulgarity, and character assassination initiated by a Hindutva handle operated by a man, Mr Vijay Patel."

Abby said that the confrontation began when he spoke about the Ayurveda group Patanjali and its leader Baba Ramdev. He alleged that Vijay Patel responded “not scientifically or rationally, but using communalism and hurling religious slurs.”