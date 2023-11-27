Dr Abby- ‘theliverdoc’ lodges complaint against right-winger for online abuse

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a hepatologist widely known as 'theliverdoc' on social media platforms, has filed a police complaint against a right-wing sympathizer, Vijay Patel alleging online verbal abuse, harassment and vulgarity. The complaint was filed at the Palarivattom police station, a copy of which was also sent to the Kochi Commissioner of Police. The Commissioner has forwarded the complaint to the Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner of Police for thorough investigation.
Dr Abby, renowned for sharing medical research and educational content on his social media account ‘theliverdoc’, took to X (formerly Twitter) on November 23, to talk about the alleged incident. "Last night until early morning hours, I was subjected to terrible and vulgar online abuse, harassment, vulgarity, and character assassination initiated by a Hindutva handle operated by a man, Mr Vijay Patel."
Abby said that the confrontation began when he spoke about the Ayurveda group Patanjali and its leader Baba Ramdev. He alleged that Vijay Patel responded “not scientifically or rationally, but using communalism and hurling religious slurs.”
Vijay Patel tweeted calling Abby a ‘propaganda doctor’ who always targets Ayurveda and Yoga ‘because he belongs to the missionary cartel which uses the modern medical field as their conversion factory’. Vijay Patel then asked people if they want to know Abby and his father’s history.
Following Vijay Patel's remarks, Dr Abby said that a "massive right-wing Hindu nationalist social media abusive machinery" targeted him, inundating his posts with abuse, harassment, and vulgar comments. He stated, "I have always posted on matters of medical science and medical education simplified for the people. It is my passion."
After having taken the legal action, he expressed his faith in the Kerala Police Department, the Kochi City Police, and the State Cyber Cell. He said, "I have faith that they will hunt this man down and bring him what he deserves."
Dr Abby Philips is no stranger to controversy, having received approximately 15 legal notices over the years. He is known for his critical comments about how improperly prepared AYUSH remedies pose a threat to liver health. He got a notice from the Kerala State Medical Council for Indian Systems of Medicine for an interview regarding the ill effects of ingesting a widely used herb Giloy (Tinospora cordifolia), the charges of which were later dropped. He was also part of the research team that published a study that found that homoeopathic remedies could promote severe liver injury.
Join TNM and Newslaundry as we bring to you the most compelling reporting and analysis during the upcoming elections in Telangana, Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. to support our election coverage.