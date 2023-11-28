Two IFFI Goa delegates detained for peacefully protesting against The Kerala Story screening

Two delegates from Kerala were detained at the Panaji police station for an hour on Monday, November 27, allegedly for peacefully protesting against the screening of Sudipto Sen’s controversial film The Kerala Story at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The film, which released on May 5 this year, has been accused of peddling misinformation and unleashing targeted propaganda against Muslims.

The protesting delegates — Archana Ravi, an illustrator by profession, and Sreenath, a documentary filmmaker — had carried with them copies of memes mocking The Kerala Story and ‘fact kits’ containing data debunking several claims made in the movie. They also distributed the memes among other delegates as a red carpet interview of Sudipto Sen was underway. The meme featured the popular template of an awkward puppet monkey with the caption “Sudipto Sen: The Kerala Story, Source: Trust me bro!” Much of the data cited in the film and its promotional videos have already been fact checked and proven to be either completely wrong or largely exaggerated .

Sreenath took to X (Twitter) around 6.30 pm on Monday to share the duo’s experience, stating that they had marked their dissent against the screening of the film at IFFI because it was a propaganda movie. “We were detained by the Goan police, and they took away our IFFI delegate pass banning us from the festival,” he said.