‘Don’t use Christian women to further communal agenda’: Thalassery bishop

In a veiled reference to the recent controversy around the screening of the propaganda film The Kerala Story by the Syro Malabar Church Idukki diocese, Archbishop of the Thalassery diocese of the Syro Malabar Church, Mar Joseph Pamplani, said that some people are “attempting to create division and communalism among Christians”. The Archbishop made this statement while addressing the Kerala Catholic Youth Movement (KCYM) conference in Chemperi in Kannur district on Saturday, April 27.

Urging youngsters not to be “narrow-minded”, he took a jibe at organisations that are trying to “protect women” from ‘love jihad’ – an Islamophobic conspiracy theory that Muslim men ‘trap’ women from other religions and convert them to Islam.

In his speech, addressing young women, the Archbishop said, “Some people are stepping in as the protectors of our girls. Dear young women, I have to say this to you: Youngsters here should be enlightened to say that the girls here are with self-esteem. So, no one can cheat them in the name of love.”