Denied party ticket, Kerala CPI MLA C.C. Mukundan joins BJP

In a significant political development ahead of the Assembly elections in Kerala, sitting CPI MLA C. C. Mukundan on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being denied a second consecutive ticket by his party

Mukundan, the legislator from Nattika in Thrissur district, had represented the constituency as part of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

However, when the Communist Party of India (CPI) declined to renominate him for the upcoming polls, the veteran leader began exploring other political options.

Sources said Mukundan had initially reached out to the Congress, hoping to secure a berth in the United Democratic Front (UDF).

But the move ran into stiff resistance from local Congress leaders in Nattika and the wider Thrissur district, forcing the party leadership to distance itself from any possible arrangement with him.

With the Congress option closed, Mukundan eventually decided to cross over to the BJP.

Announcing his decision, Mukundan said he had full faith in the BJP leadership and would abide by whatever decision the party takes regarding his future political role.

"I repose complete faith in the BJP leadership, which will decide the future course of my political journey, including whether I should contest from Nattika," he said.

Senior BJP leader B. Gopalakrishnan confirmed that the party would welcome Mukundan into its fold, describing his entry as a positive development for the party’s expansion in the state.

Mukundan’s defection is politically significant as it marks the shift of the second high-profile leader from the CPI to the BJP in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, two-time former CPI legislator K. Ajith also crossed over to the BJP. In another notable political shift last month, three-time former Communist Party of India-Marxist legislator S. Rajendran joined the BJP.

These developments come at a time when the BJP is attempting to strengthen its presence in Kerala by attracting leaders from both the Left and the Congress-led camps.

Political observers say Mukundan’s move could add a new dimension to the contest in Nattika, particularly if the BJP decides to field him from the constituency where he currently serves as MLA.