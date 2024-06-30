Dengue cases rise in Kerala amid heavy rain, health dept takes stock

Following monsoon onset, cases of dengue have increased in various parts of the country, including Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Maharashtra. According to reports, the Kerala health department will start a special action plan from Monday, July 1, to prevent diseases.
According to , the number of daily fever cases in Kerala has surpassed ten thousand. In the past ten days, 1,075 dengue cases have been reported in the state. Ernakulam district has the highest number of dengue cases. Additionally, 21 H1N1 cases and 127 leptospirosis cases have also been reported. This month 2013 people have been reported dengue and half of these cases are reported in the past 10 days.
Dengue is a vector-borne disease transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. The mosquitoes thrive in warm and humid environments, causing the disease that is endemic to more than 100 countries.
According to the health department’s assessment, intermittent rain, use of contaminated water, and lapses in pre-monsoon cleaning are the main causes of the spread of such infectious diseases.
The early symptoms of dengue fever are high fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, and rash. Persistent vomiting, abdominal pain, mucosal bleeding, and signs of circulatory failure may indicate a more severe case of dengue.
The precautions that can be taken are avoiding standing water, where mosquitoes can breed, and using mosquito repellents, wearing protective clothing.
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rain for the past few weeks. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, June 30, issued a Yellow alert for three districts, Kannur, Kozhikode and Kasaragod on June 30 and two districts, Kannur and Kasaragod on July 1. The IMD forecasted isolated heavy rain in these districts.
(With inputs from IANS)