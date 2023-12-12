Delhi HC allows Nimisha Priya’s mother to travel to Yemen on own risk

In a significant development on December 12, Tuesday, the Delhi High Court has granted permission for Prema Kumari, the mother of Nimisha Priya, a Malayali nurse facing the death penalty in Yemen to travel to the country. The court allowed her to travel to Yemen at her own risk, with no liability to the Union government and Kerala state government.

The Union government had issued a travel advisory in September 2017, imposing strict regulations on travel to Yemen due to the fragile security situation and ongoing armed hostilities in certain regions of the country.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, presiding over the case, directed the government to relax the advisory under a clause which empowers it to grant relaxation for a limited period upon the request of the applicant, subject to their own risk. The court instructed Nimisha's mother to file an affidavit specifying her travel dates and return date.