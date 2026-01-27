Deepak suicide case: Woman who filmed viral bus video denied bail

The Kunnamangalam First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday, January 27, denied bail to Shimjitha Musthafa in the case of abetment of suicide of U Deepak.

Kozhikode-native Deepak died by suicide on January 17, days after Shimjitha posted a video alleging sexual misconduct by him on a public bus. The Kozhikode Medical College Police booked Shimjitha for abetment of suicide on January 19, following which she absconded. She was taken into custody from a relative’s house in Vadakara on January 21. The next day, the court remanded her for 14 days. According to reports, she is currently housed in the Manjeri sub jail.

A day after her arrest, Shimjitha filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment in the bus. However, the complaint did not name Deepak.

During the hearing of Shimjitha’s bail plea on January 24, the police had opposed her release. According to The Hindu , the prosecution cited the risk of witness tampering and the ongoing forensic analysis of her mobile phone for further investigation.

Mathrubhumi reported that Shimjitha’s counsel told the court that that she had no prior acquaintance with Deepak and argued that the charge of abetment to suicide does not stand.

The police’s remand report vehemently opposed bail for Shimjitha, alleging that she was well aware of the consequences of publishing the “unacceptable video,” including public humiliation leading to suicide.