Debate surrounds Thiruvananthapuram metro: Is the project efficient?

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is expected to submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Thiruvananthapuram Metro Rail in June. The DMRC completed its field survey in December 2023 for the project, whose estimated total cost is Rs 11,560.8 crore. Reports indicate that the state government is prioritising the metro rail in the capital, considering the potential traffic congestion that may arise due to the opening of the Vizhinjam port and other tech companies. However, there are objections from various sections to the project.

The metro rail has been planned with two corridors: corridor one will run from Technocity to Pallichal and corridor two will cover Kazhakoottam to Killipalam. The Times of India reported, based on the DPR summary , that the first corridor will cover a stretch of 30.8 km with 25 elevated stations. The second corridor, spanning 15.9 km, will have 13 stations, including 11 elevated and two underground stations at East Fort and Killipalam Junction. After government approval, the DPR will be submitted to the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

Stating that currently a metro is not necessary for Thiruvananthapuram, a senior officer from the Kerala Transport Department told TNM that the proposed routes do not benefit a larger number of commuters. “In the present scenario, a metro is not essential. What the government needs to do is boost other public transport facilities. We certainly need to invest in and enhance the Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to benefit the general public,” he said.

He pointed out that Kazhakoottam is an IT hub where most of the people working in the Technopark reside and do not frequently travel to Thiruvananthapuram city.

“Kazhakoottam is a well-developed area where IT employees working in Technopark reside. Frequent commuters include government officers and other employees who commute to Thiruvananthapuram central for work. Therefore, this single line from Kazhakoottam to Killipalam will benefit only a few,” he said, adding that “considering the state’s present financial situation, it may not be possible to secure the proposed funds for the metro rail.”

There are also reports that KMRL is considering Light Tram Metro, an urban rail system that runs parallel to roads and is comparatively lesser in cost than conventional metro, for Thiruvananthapuram.