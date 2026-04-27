Death toll reaches 17 in Thrissur Mundathikode fireworks explosion

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The death toll in the explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Mundathikode, Kerala, has climbed to 17, after one more person succumbed to injuries at Thrissur Medical College on Monday, April 27. The deceased, Rakesh (29) from Kundannur in Thrissur, was a worker at the facility where the explosion occurred on April 21.

The unit was reportedly preparing materials for the Thrissur Pooram at the time of the blast. Witnesses described the explosion as extremely powerful, with shockwaves felt several kilometres away and a massive fire quickly engulfing the premises.

Initial reports indicated that dozens of workers were present at the site, resulting in significant casualties and multiple injuries. In the days since, several of the injured, many with critical burn wounds, have died, steadily pushing up the toll.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Forensic experts and a Special Investigation Team are examining possible causes, including safety lapses, violations in storage norms, and environmental factors. The intensity of the blast has also made victim identification difficult in some cases, necessitating DNA testing.

Investigators now suspect that the use of banned chemicals may have contributed to the scale of the disaster. Evidence of potassium chlorate, which is a prohibited substance in fireworks manufacturing, has reportedly been found. Officials also believe that gunpowder may have been stored in quantities far exceeding permissible limits, potentially amplifying the explosion’s impact.

While extreme heat was initially considered a likely trigger, investigators now suggest a combination of factors, including the use of banned chemicals, excessive stockpiling, and confined storage conditions across multiple sheds, created the conditions for a catastrophic blast.

In the aftermath, Paramekkavu Devaswom and Thiruvambady Devaswom have jointly decided to cancel all fireworks displays for this year, including both the sample and main pyrotechnic events, citing safety concerns.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.