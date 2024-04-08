Death of Keralites in Arunachal: Investigation suggests they believed in alien contact

It also claims that 58 different ethnic groups of aliens have been visiting Earth regularly. The document explains the reasons for these visits: “The reasons are diverse: some searching for life forms in the fauna and flora; others, more specialised in mineral research; others, noting their descendants whose common ancestors were brought to the planet long ago during the colonisation; and others just doing “green” tourism. None of them have a licence for direct communication, because there is no reason for this.”

The PDF further claims that 90% of the human and animal population on Earth will be transferred to two other planets and attributes human progress in technology to alien intervention. “As this is a very specific time, these beings will be sent to those planets where they have a better chance of development along with 90 percent of your current population that has not reached the level of understanding to stay in this new Era,” the document reads.

The PDF contains a link to a YouTube channel called AtlanticoBR, which has a website linked to it. The videos on the channel are said to be conversations with Mythi, where the alien answers questions from members who use the website. Many of them date back to 16 years ago, and the descriptions on the videos say that questions will not be answered in the chat box but through video presentations on the channel. Most of the videos are titled ‘The answers of an alien from Andromeda’.

The deceased Naveen, Devi, and Arya reportedly surfed the said website and similar sites through the dark net, which helps prevent others from accessing their browsing history. Arya is said to have received several emails from an ID called Donbosco, whose identity the police are trying to find as well.