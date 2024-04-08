Death of Keralites in Arunachal: Investigation suggests they believed in alien contact

The recent death of three Keralites in Arunachal Pradesh has left the police perplexed after evidence revealed a possible extraterrestrial connection. The deceased – married couple Naveen and Devi, and their female friend Arya – were found dead in a hotel room in Ziro on April 2 with multiple injuries on their bodies. Police say that documents and chats retrieved during the investigation suggest that the trio believed in the afterlife and read exhaustively on the topic.
While examining Arya’s laptop, the police also found a PDF that talks about extraterrestrial life and aliens visiting Earth. The 466-page document includes dialogues with a character named ‘Mythi’, supposedly an alien from the Andromeda galaxy (the nearest galaxy to the Milky Way in which the Earth is located). The content is in a question-and-answer format and claims that it is a transcription of a chat with Mythi and begins with the header: ‘Answers of an alien from Andromeda-video one – September 10, 2010’. The document also has an illustration of the said Mythi, wearing a black t-shirt and black tights, head bald, and eyes wide open.
Claims made by ‘aliens’
The PDF makes many claims about alien contact with Earth, including that dinosaurs did not go extinct but were transferred to another planet through alien interventions.
“The dinosaurs are still alive and active on other planets that are more conducive to their survival. Why have the archaeologists found so few fossil specimens if there were millions of them walking around here? Should we not find dinosaur bones everywhere with ease? This owes to the fact that those few found in the excavations had died of natural causes before the mass transfer that happened in the last passage cycle on Earth, and were buried here as evidence that they were populating the world in previous eras (sic),” reads one portion from the document.
It also claims that 58 different ethnic groups of aliens have been visiting Earth regularly. The document explains the reasons for these visits: “The reasons are diverse: some searching for life forms in the fauna and flora; others, more specialised in mineral research; others, noting their descendants whose common ancestors were brought to the planet long ago during the colonisation; and others just doing “green” tourism. None of them have a licence for direct communication, because there is no reason for this.”
The PDF further claims that 90% of the human and animal population on Earth will be transferred to two other planets and attributes human progress in technology to alien intervention. “As this is a very specific time, these beings will be sent to those planets where they have a better chance of development along with 90 percent of your current population that has not reached the level of understanding to stay in this new Era,” the document reads.
The PDF contains a link to a YouTube channel called AtlanticoBR, which has a website linked to it. The videos on the channel are said to be conversations with Mythi, where the alien answers questions from members who use the website. Many of them date back to 16 years ago, and the descriptions on the videos say that questions will not be answered in the chat box but through video presentations on the channel. Most of the videos are titled ‘The answers of an alien from Andromeda’.
The deceased Naveen, Devi, and Arya reportedly surfed the said website and similar sites through the dark net, which helps prevent others from accessing their browsing history. Arya is said to have received several emails from an ID called Donbosco, whose identity the police are trying to find as well.
An intriguing case for the police
When news of the deaths broke out, there was initial speculation that the trio was into black magic. Speaking to the media on April 4, P Nithin Raj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said, “We cannot say it is black magic. Our primary understanding is that maybe they have been motivated by their belief system or by any material they might have read.”
As of now, a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment Superintendent is probing the case. The Arunachal Pradesh police have also constituted an SIT to investigate the deaths.
While Devi and Arya were natives of Thiruvananthapuram’s Vattiyoorkavu, Naveen was a resident of Kottayam. Naveen and Devi had gone to Arunachal Pradesh after informing their parents that they were going on a vacation. The trio reached Arunachal Pradesh on March 27 and took a room in Ziro, which is located 100 km from the capital city of Itanagar. Arya’s family had no idea about the trip, and it was her father who filed a missing person complaint.
On April 2, the hotel authorities found the three dead in their room. Their mortal remains were brought to Thiruvananthapuram on April 4. Naveen’s body was taken to his hometown and Devi and Arya’s bodies were cremated at Santhikavadam in Thycaud.
The case has stirred up quite a debate about alien obsession among youngsters and the District Commissioner of Police is expected to address the media soon to explain their findings.