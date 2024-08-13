Death of Kerala AIYF member: Husband alleges extortion by CPI leader, seeks probe

Three weeks after Shahina, a 31-year-old woman member of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) died by suicide in Kerala’s Palakkad, her husband and family are seeking the arrest of a Communist Party of India (CPI) leader for alleged abetment. The AIYF is a youth wing of the CPI, and according to Shahina’s husband, a CPI leader named Suresh Kaithachira exploited her for financial and other benefits. Alleging that Suresh is using his political clout to suppress the case, Shahina’s family has filed a complaint at the Mannarkkad police station, seeking a transparent investigation and arrest.

Shahina died by suicide on July 22, and on July 25, her husband Muhammad Sadique approached the Mannarkkad police station citing suspicions surrounding his wife’s unexpected death and the need to investigate the role of Suresh. Sadique works in the Middle East, and he came to Kerala on 24, following his wife’s death. On August 10, he and his family members lodged another complaint alleging that Suresh extorted money from Shahina.

“Suresh Kaithachira is a political leader who has been exploiting her for the past two years and he has extorted lakhs of Rupees from her. Due to his high-level political influence, the police, who were initially unwilling to accept the complaint, have taken no action so far. Instead, they seem to be protecting the accused,” Shahina’s husband’s complaint reads.

Speaking to TNM, Muhammad Sadique stated that his wife spent over 10 lakhs on a partnership in Suresh’s business. “She used 2 lakhs from the money we got after selling our house. The rest of the money was obtained through other sources,” he said.

Sadique said that Suresh came into Shahina’s life during the COVID period. Initially, he promised to get her a job as she was preparing for PSC exams. Later, he took money from her with the promise of making her his business partner. “He must have had other intentions. She was a lower primary teacher in a private school here. He changed her mind and arranged a job in a private bank. She left teaching and joined there. She only worked there for three months. Suresh has a coconut oil business, and Shahina joined him as an employee. Then he promised her to make her his business partner and took money from her,” Sadique alleged.

“It was when he started involving in our family matters that I advised her to withdraw from interactions with him. However, she didn’t. I have shared my concerns with other CPI leaders and they assured me that the issue will be solved. But nothing has happened,” he added.

Now, Sadique and the family are suspicious about Suresh’s involvement in Shahina’s death. “On the day of Shahina’s death, she and Suresh were on the phone for more than five hours, during which she was crying. The police have her phone and four SIM cards as evidence. Shahina was found dead two hours after she had gone upstairs, following the conversation. There are rumours that Suresh was seen near her house during that time,” Sadique’s complaint reads.

AK Abdul Azeez, CPI Mannarkkad Mandalam Committee Secretary, told TNM that the party will cooperate with any investigation and will not protect anyone. He recalled that Shahina was an active member of the party who was at an AIYF blood donation camp even a day before her death. “She joined the party two years ago and was an active member. She hasn’t complained previously about any bad experience with the party or its members. Similarly, her husband has not officially filed a complaint with the party either,” he added.

The Mannarkkad police have registered a First Information Report in the matter under Section 194 (report on suicide) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. According to Seena, the Mannarkkad Assistant Sub-Inspector, the investigation is ongoing and additional Sections will be added after more evidence is collected.

