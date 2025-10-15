Days after Kerala man’s suicide, video surfaces naming RSS worker he accused of abuse

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Days after the suicide of a 26-year-old software engineer in Kerala triggered discussion over alleged sexual abuse at the camps of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak sangh (RSS), a video has appeared on his instragram profile on Wednesday, October 15. In the video that lasts nearly 12 minutes, the man narrates the sexual abuse he experienced as a child and names his abuser, who was his neighbour and an RSS member.

In a note published in his Instagram profile six days ago, he had mentioned his abuser as his old neighbour ‘NM’, an RSS member, and another person he met at the RSS camp in his hometown Kottayam. Apparently using the option to schedule posts on Instagram, the suicide note had appeared on his profile a few hours after his death. The initial post had mentioned that a video would follow. The youth, hailing from Kottayam, was found dead in a lodge in Thiruvananthapuram on October 9.

The youth named his neighbour who, he alleged, had been abusing him since the ages of three or four. “He continuously abused me,” he said, breaking down. He also said that he did not know the name of the person who abused him at the RSS camp. He said that the video, which was recorded on September 14, almost a month before the suicide, should be taken as his dying declaration.

“I only realised it was abuse last year. That is the worst part. Rapists will walk away, but the suffering will continue lifelong, till death,” he said.

In the video, he mentioned that he was diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), a mental health disorder. He alleged that the abuse he faced as a child was the reason for the disorder. “I have taken tablets for the past six months. I am alive only because of these medicines. I am a rape victim. One of my neighbours used to sexually abuse me when I was three or four years old. That’s what triggered my OCD,” he said.

He further said that the man who abused him later got married and settled in life. “He doesn't need to know anything now. But I am suffering. My life is completely ruined,” he added.

Narrating the abuse he faced at the RSS training camp, he warned against associating with the organisation. "There is a section of people, who you should never ever interact with. They are the RSS, the so-called sanghis. I have attended their ITC and OTC camps. They abuse children mentally, physically, and sexually,” he said in the video. Initial Training Camp and Officers Training Camp are two types of training held at RSS sakhas.

Meanwhile, the RSS dismissed the allegations and called it baseless and dubious. On October 13, they released a press note that said they had filed a petition with the district police chief of Kottyam demanding an impartial inquiry. The RSS had acknowledged the victim as a swayamsevak and his late father as a karyakartha.

The Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] too demanded a transparent inquiry.

The Thampanoor police, which is conducting an investigation on the unnatural death, has not included the abetment charges. The police took a statement from the victim's relatives. Police are also planning to take a statement from the therapist who treated him. Police said that they would proceed with the sexual abuse angle only based on evidence.



If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726