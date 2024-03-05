Dalit Bandhu NK Jose, veteran historian of Kerala’s subaltern struggles, dies at 95

Ninety-five year old historian Dalit Bandhu alias NK Jose, who wrote more than 145 books on Kerala history, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, at his residence in Vechur, Vaikom of Kottayam district. He was not well due to age-related ailments and had just come back from a hospital a few days ago. Acknowledging his elaborate contributions in the field of Dalit history, the Indian Dalit Federation had conferred him with the title Dalit Bandhu in 1990. He had served as the long-lasting president of the Kerala History Congress.

In 2019, he was conferred with the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Overall Contribution to Malayalam literature, and in 2023, the Sree Sankaracharya University in Kalady announced that an archive in his name will be launched on its campus.

Some of his most known works include Channar Lahala, Pulaya Lahala, Vaikom Satyagraha, Ayyankali, Veluthampi Dalava, Dalavakkulam, Ambedkarum Manusmritiyum, Muthalalitham Bharathathil, Kraisthavar Dalitar, Congress Bharanam Ottanotathil and Socialism Mathaviruddamo.