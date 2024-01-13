DAC ex-student’s mother writes to PM Modi, Kerala CM against Gopinath Muthukad

Days after raising allegations against magician Gopinath Muthukad, Chitra CR, mother of a child with a developmental disability, said she has lodged a complaint with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Social Justice Minister R Bindu, and six others through email and by post. Her son was a former student of the Different Art Centre (DAC), founded by the magician.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, January 13, Chitra said, “A question that people constantly ask is, why am I not filing a case against Muthukad. In a society where he is hailed as a god-like figure, I had this conviction that the issue should come to the public’s attention before I file a case.” The six others with whom she filed the complaint include the Chief Secretary of Kerala, the Principal Secretary, the State Disability Commission, the Chief Commissioner of Disabilities, the Central Finance Minister, and the Minister of Home Affairs.