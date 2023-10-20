Cyber crime: Limit freezing orders of entire bank accounts, says Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court has directed banks to limit the freezing orders they issue, in cases of cyber frauds, to the amount involved in the crime and not to the entire bank account. The court was hearing a batch of petitions moved by people whose bank accounts were frozen by authorities after finding out that a cyber criminal had allegedly transferred money to their accounts through UPI.

The court also expressed security concerns about the country’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) system, even while acknowledging the positive impact that it has had on money transactions. A single judge bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the directive.

The petitioners said that they are facing huge losses to their businesses after their bank accounts have been frozen. They sought the intervention of the court as the trust of the business community in the UPI system has been affected.