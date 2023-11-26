CUSAT tragedy: Asphyxiation cause of death, says Kerala Health Minister Veena

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the primary post-mortem reports revealed asphyxiation as the cause of death of four people, including three students, in the tragic stampede that occurred at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).
The Minister said three out of the 32 patients admitted to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital were in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Additionally, two students are in a critical condition at Aster Medicity ICU.
"The primary post-mortem analysis we have received is that death was caused due to asphyxiation," Veena told the media on Sunday, November 26. The incident occurred around 7 pm on Saturday when a massive crowd rushed into the auditorium where a concert was scheduled to take place at the college fest ‘Dhishna.’
The majority of the victims in the hospital are reported to be suffering from contusions and bruises, while some have sustained fractures.
According to eyewitness accounts, confusion ensued as the gates were partially opened to allow only students from the College of Engineering at CUSAT, identifiable by their Dhishna T-shirts, to enter. However, the situation took a tragic turn when other people also rushed inside. In an attempt to regain control, the gates were closed, trapping students inside and outside the venue.
"I could not understand what happened. It was an uncontrollable crowd. They opened the gate a little, but others rushed in. They closed the gate, and even those who wanted to leave couldn't get out. We saw ambulances, but had no idea that students were dead," recounted one of the students who was present during the stampede.
The authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact chain of events leading to the stampede and identify any lapses in security and crowd control measures.