CUSAT tragedy: Asphyxiation cause of death, says Kerala Health Minister Veena

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the primary post-mortem reports revealed asphyxiation as the cause of death of four people, including three students, in the tragic stampede that occurred at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).

The Minister said three out of the 32 patients admitted to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital were in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Additionally, two students are in a critical condition at Aster Medicity ICU.

"The primary post-mortem analysis we have received is that death was caused due to asphyxiation," Veena told the media on Sunday, November 26. The incident occurred around 7 pm on Saturday when a massive crowd rushed into the auditorium where a concert was scheduled to take place at the college fest ‘Dhishna.’

The majority of the victims in the hospital are reported to be suffering from contusions and bruises, while some have sustained fractures.