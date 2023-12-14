Crude bomb blast kills pet dog, RSS worker booked in Kerala

The Peringome police in Kerala’s Kannur have filed a case under the Explosive Substances Act against KM Biju, who is associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The case pertains to a recent crude bomb blast that resulted in the death of his pet dog. The incident occurred on December 11 at around 4.30 pm, when Biju's dog, having bitten the explosive device, died in an immediate explosion.

The incident took place in front of Biju's residence at Alakkad, Kankol, and is allegedly linked to the Dhanraj murder case, in which Biju is a key figure. Residents who heard the blast alerted the officials and upon investigation, the police discovered the deceased dog's remains inside an abandoned well nearby, raising suspicions of an attempt to conceal evidence.

A few months ago, Buju himself had gotten injured while preparing a crude bomb at his house.