CPI(M) tells Kerala govt not to ‘hurt religious sentiments’ in Sabarimala case review

The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led government in Kerala is making a U-turn on its stance regarding the entry of women of menstruating age at the Sabarimala Ayyapa temple, reports say.

The CPI(M) state secretariat, which met at Thiruvananthapuram on March 13, reportedly asked the state government to refrain from “hurting religious sentiments” in the Supreme Court case demanding entry for women at the temple.

This is a marked difference from the party’s initial stance, which favoured women’s entry.

In a press meet held on March 13, CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan said that the state secretariat decided to ask the government to file an appropriate response after considering the legal and constitutional aspects of the issue. Govindan denied any change in the party's stand.

“We will consider parts of the affidavit submitted last time,” he said. Govindan added that the CPI(M) has always taken into consideration the sentiments of believers.

“Allowing entry of women or not is not the question raised by the SC. There is no need for such a discussion. The court is dealing with a set of constitutional issues concerning all religions. Women's entry is not part of that,” he said.

Among the seven questions, the SC will examine the extent to which the court can enquire into the issue of whether a particular practice is an integral part of the religion or practice of a denomination, or if that should be left exclusively to be determined by the head of the religious group.

“We have only reiterated our earlier stand that it was not the court nor the government that should take a decision on issues concerning rituals or religious reforms. Those having clear knowledge, be it about rituals or social reforms, should be consulted before taking any decision,” Govindan added.

The Supreme Court has recently asked a nine-judge Constitution Bench to hear the writ and review petitions against the 2018 order allowing women entry. The SC had asked the state government to file its response before the hearing, which will start from April 7.

On February 16, advocate Jaideep Gupta, who appeared for the state government, had told the court that the state was opposing the review while Solicitor General Tushar Mehar, representing the Union government, expressed favour for the review.

In the previous affidavit, the state government had asked the court to form a decision based on the suggestion of a commission comprising Hindu religious leaders and social reformers, a marked shift from its earlier stand, which supported the entry of women of all ages into the temple.

The Supreme Court, in 2018, had ruled that all pilgrims, regardless of gender, could enter the temple. It held that the ban on women of menstruation age is a violation of the right to equality under Article 14 and the right to freedom under Article 25.