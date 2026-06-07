CPI(M) questions Congress poll campaign in Kerala, seeks clarity ahead of INDIA bloc meet

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has written to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, strongly objecting to the party’s campaign during the Kerala Assembly elections and accusing the Congress leadership of undermining opposition unity by alleging a “deal” between the CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a detailed letter, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby recalled that during the Kerala polls, Congress leaders repeatedly alleged that CPI(M) senior leader and then chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had struck an understanding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The question was posed, “Otherwise, why is it that he has not been interrogated or arrested by the Enforcement Directorate?”

“These were not stray remarks made in the heat of an election campaign, but were the centre piece of your political campaign. Every national leader, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and you, made such allegations repeatedly,” Baby wrote.

The CPI(M) reminded the Congress that the INDIA Bloc was constituted as a broad platform to politically fight the BJP, bringing together parties of diverse ideologies who are otherwise electoral rivals in many states. “Strangely, now, the CPI(M) is accused of having a deal with the BJP. This is a canard that we cannot take lightly. This strikes at the very basis of the unity forged against the BJP,” the letter said.

The CPI(M) also pointed out that hundreds of its cadres had been “martyred in Kerala in the fight against the RSS-BJP” and stressed that during the 10 years of Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule in Kerala, there had been no communal riots, unlike in many other states. “This vouches for our commitment towards secularism and safeguarding communal harmony,” Baby noted.

The letter further criticised the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for repeatedly calling for the ED to take action against Pinarayi Vijayan. “Can this be termed as an anti-BJP stance, or is it a case of inviting the Modi government to take illegal punitive action against a fellow opposition leader? Unless these matters are clarified, the very purpose of the INDIA Bloc would be in question,” Baby wrote.

“As the President of the Indian National Congress, it is up to you and the Congress leadership to clear the air regarding such disruptive moves,” the CPI(M) said, adding that the issue needed to be addressed in the context of the INDIA Bloc meeting scheduled for June 8.

Despite its concerns, the CPI(M) assured full cooperation in Parliament with the INDIA Bloc and other opposition parties to mount a united fight against what it described as the “authoritarian, communal, and anti-people policies” of the Modi government. “The CPI(M) will never be found wanting in this task despite all the attacks and distortions,” Baby concluded.