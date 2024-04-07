‘CPI(M) not ready to leave swords, bombs behind’: UDF candidate Shafi Parambil

While the UDF alleges a connection of the CPI(M) in the incident, CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindhan said that the accused were nowhere connected to the party. He said that the accused were previously expelled from the CPI (M) for attacking their own party workers.

Despite the CPI (M) disassociating with the accused, CPI (M)’s Koothuparamba MLA KP Mohanan and other CPI (M) leaders attended the funeral of Sheril, creating a controversy. Reacting to this, CPI(M) state committee member P Jayarajan said, “We have already clarified that the individuals involved in this case have no connection with the party. What’s wrong if an MLA visits a deceased person’s house? Even our area committee members have not gone there. Those who have gone there on the basis of some relationship or friendship. We cannot stop them from doing that. We are not inhuman.”

Condemning the CPI (M), Vadakara MLA and leader of Revolutionary Marxist Party of India KK Rema, said, “The CPI(M) leaders should clarify, why they are making the bombs, and to whom they are aiming to kill. None of the excuses they are giving is credible.”

Addressing the issue, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in the Vadakara constituency KK Shailaja demanded the party to conduct an internal inquiry and verify if indeed the CPI (M) workers attended the funeral of the accused.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested four persons – Athul, Arun, Shibin Lal and Sayooj – in connection with the bomb blast. Two others – Shijal and Akshay – are at large, reports said.

Police have recovered more than 10 bombs from the area and decided to conduct a wide-scale search in Kannur and Kozhikode.

Reportedly, a 10-member gang were behind the bomb manufacturing. The motive behind this is yet to be investigated. The police have already formed a special investigation team led by Koothuparamba Assistant Commissioner K Venugopal.