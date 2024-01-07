CPI(M) MLA MM Mani lands in row after calling Kerala Governor a 'stinker'

CPI(M) MLA MM Mani has once again landed in controversy after launching an alleged personal attack against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, whom Mani called a 'stinker'. "Khan is a stinker. He is not doing his job," Mani had said while speaking at a party meeting on Saturday, January 6. He made the remark while alleging that the Governor was holding on to Kerala government's Bills and refusing to sign them on time. Mani, a former minister, is known for his loose tongue which has previously landed him in trouble, including a few days in jail.

There have been allegations and counter-allegations going on between the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan since the last few months over the administrative issues in the state.

Mani was specifically speaking about a Bill pertaining to amendments of land rules, which he alleged that the Governor was holding. He said the Idukki district is getting affected due to this and that it is causing hiccups to those who are having problems in regularising ownership of their land.

Arif Mohammed Khan has been invited to the hilly district of Idukki on January 9 by the traders’ body to attend a function, and Mani has expressed displeasure against the traders body for inviting the Governor.

Mani represents the Udumbuchola assembly constituency in Idukki district since 2016, and was also Electricity Minister in the first Pinarayi cabinet (2016-21).