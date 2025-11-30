CPI(M) MLA Kanathil Jameela dies at 59

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Kanathil Jameela, the CPI(M) legislator representing Koyilandy, passed away in Kozhikode on the night of Saturday, November 29, at the age of 59. She was under treatment at a private hospital following a long period of ill health.

Born on May 5, 1966, in Kuttiyadi, she stepped into public life during her school years. Before entering formal politics, she worked with the literacy mission in the early 1990s. Jameela later secured her first electoral win in the Thalakkulathur grama panchayat in 1995, where she also became president.

Jameela chaired the Thalakkulathur panchayat’s welfare standing committee from 2000 to 2005, served as president of the Chelannur block panchayat until 2010, and later led the Kozhikode district panchayat after the 2010 polls. During her administrative tenure, she oversaw several notable programmes, including Snehasparsham for kidney patients, a cancer screening drive for women, the KARUNA initiative for humane stray-dog management, a mission to end landlessness, and schemes promoting sports and education.

Jameela also served as the CPI(M) district committee member and state vice-president of the All-India Democratic Women’s Association. She returned as Kozhikode district panchayat president in 2020 but stepped down after her win in the 2021 Assembly election, where she defeated UDF candidate N Subramanian by 8,472 votes.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled her passing, recalling her energy and commitment. “A spirited and cheerful leader of the people, she embodied our party’s proud legacy of building a strong women’s movement. Her committed interventions in various local bodies enriched our model of decentralised governance. Her passing is a great loss to our party, the women’s movement, and society at large,” CM said.

Jameela is survived by her husband Kanathil Abdurahman, son Ayreej, and daughter Anooja.