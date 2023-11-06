CPI(M) extends support to Congress’s Aryadan Shoukath after pro-Palestine rally

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leading the Left Democratic Government in Kerala has extended its support to Congress leader Aryadan Shoukath who organised a pro-Palestine rally in Malappuram. CPI(M) veteran and central committee member AK Balan said that the party will stand by Shoukath if the Congress takes any action against him over the rally. Shoukath had taken out the rally on Sunday, November 4, defying strong advice from the state Congress leadership.

Talking to the media, CPI(M) leader Balan said, “Shoukath is a leader who promotes secularism, and if any disciplinary action is taken, we need to believe the Congress is also adopting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s [pro-Israel] line,” AK Balan added.

The state Congress leadership, annoyed by Shoukath’s defiance, served him a showcause notice, asking him to appear before the disciplinary committee.