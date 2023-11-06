CPI(M) extends support to Congress’s Aryadan Shoukath after pro-Palestine rally
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leading the Left Democratic Government in Kerala has extended its support to Congress leader Aryadan Shoukath who organised a pro-Palestine rally in Malappuram. CPI(M) veteran and central committee member AK Balan said that the party will stand by Shoukath if the Congress takes any action against him over the rally. Shoukath had taken out the rally on Sunday, November 4, defying strong advice from the state Congress leadership.
Talking to the media, CPI(M) leader Balan said, “Shoukath is a leader who promotes secularism, and if any disciplinary action is taken, we need to believe the Congress is also adopting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s [pro-Israel] line,” AK Balan added.
The state Congress leadership, annoyed by Shoukath’s defiance, served him a showcause notice, asking him to appear before the disciplinary committee.
“If the Congress takes any action against Shoukath, then the Congress party will shatter…break like bangles into many pieces. We, the Left, will protect him fully,” asserted AK Balan.
Shoukath who holds the position of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee’s Malappuram District General Secretary is also known for being a producer of feature films such as Paadam Onnu Oru Vilapam and Varthamanam. Son of the Late Congress veteran Aryadan Muhammed, Shoukath lost his debut election from Nilambur constituency in 2016.
Responding to Balan's comments, Congress Member of Parliament K Muraleedharan said that the Congress party was quite capable of handling things and they did not require his help. The problem with Balan, Muraleedharan said, was that in his over-enthusiasm he made things worse and it would be better for him if he minded his own business. He should not meddle in another party’s affairs, Muraleedharan said.
Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan invited the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) as well as Aryadan Shoukath to the CPI(M)'s Palestine-solidarity rally to be held on November 11. But Shoukath has already said he was not going to attend it. The IUML too has rejected the invitation, after which the CPI(M) claimed that it was under pressure from Congress.
(With inputs from IANS)