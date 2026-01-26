CPI(M) breaks tradition, decides to accept Padma Vibhushan for VS Achuthanandan

In a significant departure from its long-held ideological stance, the CPI(M) has decided to accept the Padma Vibhushan awarded posthumously to legendary party leader and former Kerala Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan.

The decision marks a rare shift for the party, which has historically rejected state honours, arguing that Communists do not seek or accept awards conferred by the ruling establishment.

The Padma awards were announced on Sunday, with V.S. Achuthanandan featuring among eight Malayalis chosen for the prestigious civilian honours this year.

Soon after the announcement, Achuthanandan’s family welcomed the decision.

His son, Arun Kumar, said the award was a great honour that acknowledged his father’s decades of public service and reflected national recognition for his contributions to Kerala and Indian politics.

Speculation had been rife since the announcement over whether the CPI(M) would maintain its tradition of rejecting such honours or recalibrate its position, especially given the posthumous nature of the award.

On Monday, the uncertainty was put to rest when CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan confirmed that the party would accept the Padma Vibhushan conferred on Achuthanandan.

The decision assumes significance in the backdrop of the party’s past.

During the Narasimha Rao government, veteran Communist leader E.M.S. Namboodiripad declined the Padma Vibhushan in line with party policy.

In 1996, when the United Front government explored conferring the Bharat Ratna on then West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu, both Basu and the CPI(M) conveyed in advance that the honour would not be accepted, leading to the proposal being dropped.

Similar positions were taken in the cases of Harkishan Singh Surjeet and, more recently, former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who rejected the Padma Bhushan in 2022.

Party sources point out that earlier rejections were rooted in the belief that Communists work for social change, not for awards, and that state honours represent recognition from the ruling establishment.

However, the leadership appears to have viewed Achuthanandan’s case differently, factoring in his towering stature in Kerala politics and the fact that the honour is posthumous.

V.S. Achuthanandan, one of the most recognisable mass leaders of the CPI(M), remains a figure who transcended party lines.

The decision to accept the Padma Vibhushan is being seen as an acknowledgement of his enduring legacy and a moment that could redefine the party’s approach to state honours.

Achuthanandan passed away on July 21, 2025, at the age of 101 years.