CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar seeks CAG audit, judicial probe into Ram temple trust

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Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a comprehensive audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and an independent judicial inquiry into alleged irregularities involving the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

In the letter dated July 2, Sandosh Kumar referred to reports of alleged financial irregularities, the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), the registration of criminal cases, and the arrest of individuals allegedly connected to the counting of cash and valuables offered by devotees. He also cited reports claiming that gold jewellery, silver bricks and other valuables donated to the temple remain unaccounted for, while the findings of the official inquiry have not yet been made public.

"The Babri Masjid was demolished, and the RSS, the VHP and the BJP transformed Lord Rama from the embodiment of justice, compassion and righteousness into the centrepiece of a political project of polarisation. The Ram Temple became less a sacred space than an instrument for mobilising votes, consolidating power and expanding the influence of the Sangh Parivar," he wrote.

He added: "From allegations of irregularities and commissions in the temple's construction to the inauguration of a temple that was still under construction for electoral gain, those who claimed to be Lord Rama's greatest devotees repeatedly treated Him as a political asset rather than an article of faith."

Sandosh Kumar said the issue was not merely about alleged financial wrongdoing but also about protecting the faith of millions of devotees. He alleged that the BJP, RSS and VHP had politicised Lord Rama and the Ram temple for electoral gain and claimed that the controversy had raised serious questions about the management of devotees' offerings.

"The Sangh Parivar invoked Lord Rama to accumulate political power; now it stands accused of tainting His temple with greed," the letter said.

The Rajya Sabha MP urged the Prime Minister to order a CAG audit of all donations received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust—including cash, gold, silver and other valuables—from its inception and to make the audit report public.

He also sought an independent judicial inquiry into all alleged criminal activities related to the temple, its construction and the management of devotees' offerings, saying that anyone found guilty should be brought to justice regardless of their position or organisational affiliation.

Concluding the letter, Sandosh Kumar said devotees had entrusted their prayers, hopes and offerings to Lord Rama, not to any political organisation, and appealed for greater transparency to protect the sanctity of the temple and the faith of millions.