CPI leader clarifies, no political party behind case against Lulu Mall in Thrissur

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A day after Lulu Group Chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali hinted that a politician was responsible for delaying the proposed Lulu Mall project in Thrissur, the individual allegedly at the centre of the controversy surfaced on Monday, asserting that no political party was involved in stalling the project.

Local CPI leader Mukundan, who is the complainant in the case, told the media that his actions were entirely personal and not politically-motivated.

“When the land was under the custody of the previous owner, clay was illegally mined and later refilled with external mud. At that time, I filed a complaint and a stop memo was issued. Later, when the owner sought to lift the restrictions, the property was sold to the Lulu Group. They secured a favourable report and approached the High Court seeking exemption. I opposed that move and the matter is still under legal consideration. This is my initiative alone, no political party is behind it,” Mukundan explained.

Meanwhile, senior CPI leader and former Agriculture Minister, V.S. Sunil Kumar, responded cautiously, noting that while Kerala has always welcomed business leaders like Yusuff Ali, the issue at hand is sub judice.

“I am not aware of the exact details of Ali’s statement. Our party has consistently taken a strong stand against land misuse. Since this particular matter is before the court, we will wait for the outcome,” he said.

The controversy erupted on Sunday when Yusuff Ali, without naming anyone, remarked that his ambitious plan to build a Lulu Mall in his hometown of Thrissur had been caught in legal wrangles for more than two-and-a-half years.

“This project, once completed, would provide employment to around 3,000 people. Everyone knows that in our state, businesses often face several challenges before moving forward. Once these hurdles are cleared, Lulu Mall will definitely come up in Thrissur,” Ali said.

The proposed Lulu Mall, if completed, is expected to be a major commercial and employment hub in central Kerala. For now, its fate rests with the court’s decision on the ongoing case.