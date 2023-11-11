CPI, Congress leaders come under scanner as ED uncovers co-op bank scams in Kerala

As the raid of the ED was going on late in the night, Bhasurangan developed uneasiness and is presently admitted to a leading private hospital here. The ED officials have raided multiple locations in the state capital city, including the residence of a few previous officials who were a part of the bank administration along with Bhasurangan. The CPI leadership has gone into a huddle as a section in the party was unhappy the way Bhasurangan was shielded.

The Opposition Congress is also not out of the woods. The Pulpally Primary Service Cooperative Bank in Wayanad, formerly helmed by Congress leader KK Abraham, is also embroiled in a controversy over allegedly fraudulent loans to the tune of Rs 8 crore. Abraham, a former general secretary of the state unit of the Congress, was arrested by the ED on Tuesday after he was called in for interrogation at the ED’s zonal office in Kozhikode and the officials found his explanations regarding several financial transactions unsatisfactory.

According to the ED, Abraham happened to be the overall in-charge of the bank, as President who played a key role in sanctioning various loans by overvaluing the properties to the applicants. ED had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), Wayanad, Kerala against the Governing Body members and bank officials of the Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank.

“Investigation revealed that bank officials and its governing body members sanctioned enhanced loans without the consent and knowledge of the loan applicants by overvaluing the properties offered as collateral and the over and above amount of the loans were given to Sajeevan Kollappallil (private person),” the ED said in a statement. The loans were not repaid by the applicants and thus caused a total loss of Rs 5.62 crore to the Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank.

“The proceeds of crime in the form of overvalued loans were deposited in the bank account of Kollappallil, maintained with Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank, Pulpally and subsequently withdrawn in cash and syphoned off. Kollappallil was arrested by ED on September 26 and he is presently in judicial custody,” said the ED official.