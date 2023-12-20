COVID-19: Kerala reports three deaths, 292 new cases in 24 hours

Three people died of COVID-19 related complications in Kerala on Tuesday, December 19. The state also recorded 292 new cases in the 24 hours till 8 am on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 2041. The number of cases where COVID-19 infected patients were cured or discharged was 224 in Kerala on the same day. The latest numbers were published by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

While no other state reported COVID-19 related deaths, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka reported 13, 11, and 9 new cases each. In total, the country reported 341 new cases on Tuesday, with the number of active cases at 2311.

On Monday, Kerala Health MInister Veena George had condemned the “attempt to cause unwanted fear over rising COVID cases.” She wrote, “After seeing a slight increase in the number of Covid cases in November, the Health Department had issued proper precautionary measures and carried out preparatory work. It was decided ] in the ministerial meeting to send the samples for whole genomic testing. Samples have been sent for whole genomic testing since November. The JN.1 variant was detected in only one such sample. It was reported in a 79-year-old from Karakulam, Thiruvananthapuram who has been cured after home treatment.”