'Court won't pass verdict without reason': Minister Saji Cherian on Dileep's acquittal

Following the verdict in the Kerala actor assault case on Monday, December 8, Minister for Culture Saji Cheriyan said the government has always stood with the survivor. He added that the outcome marks significant progress in the case. “With six accused found guilty, it is clear that the investigation was on the right track,” he said.

Asked about actor Dileep’s acquittal and whether the government will appeal, the Minister said he would respond only after studying the verdict in detail. “We cannot comment without properly examining the judgment. The government will continue to stand with the survivor,” he reiterated.

However, he also said he believes the court’s findings would not have been made without sufficient grounds. “Since it is a highly sensitive case, the court would have examined the matter thoroughly before pronouncing the verdict,” he said.

The Minister added that any response to the acquittal would come only after consultations. “I cannot express a personal opinion now as the Minister for Culture. We will decide on the next steps after discussing the matter with colleagues and legal experts. What I can assure is that the government will always support survivors,” he said.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said the conviction of the main accused provides a sense of relief. Calling the assault “a tragedy that should never befall any woman,” he said the punishment of the perpetrators brings justice to the survivor.

“What the victim went through is something no woman should ever have to endure. It is reassuring that the criminals have been punished. This verdict should serve as a deterrent against such crimes,” he said.

Satheesan also credited the late PT Thomas, then Congress MLA from Thrikkakara, for playing a crucial role in ensuring the case progressed. “His firm and fearless intervention brought the case to this stage. Without his involvement, the case may not even have survived. He was unwavering in his belief that when a woman is attacked, the accused must not escape justice,” he said.

V Sivankutty, the Minister for General Education said the government has always stood firmly with the survivor in her fight for justice. “The government will continue to provide every assistance in the days ahead.The Chief Minister has viewed this matter with utmost seriousness and has intervened strongly. Once the complete verdict is available, the government will discuss and take appropriate action."