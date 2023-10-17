Couple crushed to death in Kozhikode: Bus driver and owner arrested

A bus driver and bus owner have been arrested for causing the death of a couple in Kozhikode, Kerala on October 16. The Chevayoor police arrested Akhil Kumar, the driver of the bus and booked him for causing death by negligence, while bus owner Arun is booked for the offence of incitement. The court remanded both to judicial custody.

The multi-vehicle accident happened on October 16, around 9 am, near Vengeri. Kakkodi native Shaiju (43 years) and his wife Jeema (38 years) died after being trapped between two private buses.

When the incident happened, the couple was coming from the Balussery side on their bike and were lined up behind a private bus. The bus in front halted and another bus, which was behind the bike, crashed into them. The witnesses of the collision took the couple to the hospital, but they died before reaching the hospital.

Another bike driver and five passengers on one of the buses sustained injuries. The video footage from the first bus shows the second bus overtaking an auto and a car. The Motor Vehicle Department told the media that overspeeding and careless overtaking by the driver of the second bus caused the accident.