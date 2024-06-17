Costumer Liji Preman moves court against Ratheesh Poduval for harassment, non-payment

Days after the release of the Malayalam movie Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakadha, costume designer Liji Preman approached the Ernakulam Munsiff court alleging mental harassment and denial of credit by the film’s makers. Naming director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval as the main defendant along with the producers as the other defendants, Liji mentioned in her complaint that after completing 75% of the film’s work as a costume designer, she was not given credit in the film’s titles or posters, besides not getting the full payment. She also alleged that Ratheesh verbally abused and insulted her before other artists during the shoot, and that months after joining the project, she was dismissed ‘without sufficient reason’.

The film, an experimental spin-off from Ratheesh’s critically-acclaimed Nna Thaan Case Kodu, featured the love story of Suresh (Rajesh Madhavan) and Sumalatha (Chitra Nair) in a theatrical setting. Liji wrote in her complaint that she was approached by the director in March 2023 to design the costumes for the male and female leads. She began work long before the shooting commenced and the director seemed happy with the work, she said. “As soon as the shooting started the peaceful atmosphere was lost. The 1st defendant (Ratheesh) was behaving rudely and indifferent towards everyone and was criticising each and everyone in the set. Due to his extreme violence and misbehavior, two of the Art Directors discontinued the project,” Liji’s complaint read.