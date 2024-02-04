The death of Thanneer Komban, the radio-collared wild elephant captured from Mananthavady in Wayanad district of Kerala, has stirred controversy and raised serious questions on what happened to the wild jumbo.

Thanneer Komban, named after its penchant for breaking water pipes to quench its thirst, was captured from Mananthavady and subsequently transferred to the Ramapura elephant camp in the Bandipur tiger reserve on February 2nd. Tragically, the wild jumbo passed away the following day.

Preliminary examinations of the elephant's body revealed wounds and signs of infection. Reports also suggest respiratory complications suffered by the animal.

The operation that led to Thanneer Komban's capture and subsequent death involved the joint efforts of the Karnataka Forest Department and the Kerala Forest Department. The elephant, originally hailing from Hassan district, Karnataka, had been radio-collared as part of Operation Jumbo, an initiative aimed at tracking and conserving wild elephants in the region.