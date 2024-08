Kerala

'Contagious diseases are a concern’, Kerala health minister Veena George

More than 280 people have been killed and dozens are still feared trapped in the devastating triple landslides that hit Wayanad in Kerala on July 30, with the death toll seemingly rising as rescue and recovery efforts continue. Kerala health minister Veena George speaks to TNM’s Korah Abraham on curbing contagious diseases in relief camps and prioritising survivor care.