Congress to name Kerala CM at Delhi, CLP meet to follow in Thiruvananthapuram

The Congress high command will announce its Chief Ministerial candidate for Kerala in New Delhi at noon on Thursday, ending a suspense that lasted 10 days followingthe party's decisive victory in the state elections. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will then meet in Thiruvananthapuram in the afternoon, with central observers Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik, and Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi in attendance, to formally endorse the decision.

The announcement follows high-level discussions between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Wednesday, signalling that the high command has reached a conclusion after days of intense internal deliberations. An AICC chartered flight carrying observers including Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik, Deepa Dasmunsi, and senior leader Suryakant is expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram in the afternoon.

Three senior leaders have been in contention for the post — AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, and former Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala. Most MLAs had indicated their preference for Venugopal during one-to-one meetings with central observers last week. Satheesan, however, carries public sentiment in his favour and has the backing of key UDF allies, including the Indian Union Muslim League, which holds 22 seats in the new assembly. Chennithala has been hoping that the party would weigh his seniority and administrative experience in the final reckoning.

The Congress Legislature Party had passed a resolution last week authorising the high command to make the final call. That call, it now appears, has been made.