Congress should go to Pakistan and contest from there: Anil Antony

Anil K Antony, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency has said that the Congress party in India has no future and suggested that party workers go to Pakistan. Speaking to Asianet News during campaigning on Wednesday, March 27, Anil, the son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, asserted that even though his father campaigned against him, it would have minimal impact since Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “the most popular leader globally, had already visited Pathanamthitta.’’

"Anto Antony (UDF candidate and sitting MP) made anti-national remarks to please some extremist minority voters. I doubt any nationalist will support his campaign or vote for him. Moreover, when I began campaigning, Narendra Modi, the most popular figure globally, visited here for his campaign. Whoever else comes here for campaigning won't even have 1% of the impact of Narendra Modi. I suggest they (Congress) shut down the party here and establish a new unit in Pakistan to contest from there. There's no political future for Congress here," remarked Anil Antony.

When asked if his remarks targeted his father, Anil clarified, "He has retired from parliamentary politics. I'm referring to the Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and active party workers." AK Anthony had earlier told the media that he would campaign in Pathanamthitta only if his health permitted it.

Anto Antony stated that no one should lecture the Congress party on nationalism. "Let him clarify whom he targeted. There are many senior Congress leaders here who support Rahul Gandhi. If he suggests they should go to Pakistan, he should specify. Also, our party's opinions are our own," he remarked.