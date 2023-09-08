Congress says Puthuppally win is vote against Pinarayi, CPI(M) calls it sympathy wave

Chandy Oommen, the Congress candidate at the Puthuppally Assembly constituency in Kerala, won his debut election on Friday, September 8, with a record breaking majority of 37,719 votes. While the Congress called it a crushing blow to the “arrogant and corrupt” governance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the CPI(M) has dubbed it a sympathy wave. The election became necessary after the passing away of sitting Congress legislator Oommen Chandy, a two-time former Chief Minister who represented the constituency from 1970 for 53 years.

By winning with a margin of 37,719 votes, he breached the highest victory margin which his father Oommen Chandy got in 2011. Oommen Chandy got a margin of 33,255 in 2011, the highest in his 12 outings from 1970. While Chandy Oommen secured 80,144 voters, the CPI(M) candidate Jaick C Thomas got 42,425 and the BJP candidate Lijin Lal finished with a mere 6,558 votes.

Jaick had formerly contested and lost against Oommen Chandy in the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections, though he had significantly reduced Oommen Chandy’s vote margin in 2021. With a third failure in succession, Jaick has become the first candidate to lose against a father and son.

Chandy Oommen attributed his win to his father, calling it his 13th victory. “I would like to thank all the people of Puthuppally who have given me this and from now on, I will be responsible for the welfare of every individual in my constituency,” he said.

“I fully agree that it’s going to be a huge challenge as my father nurtured this constituency for the past 53 years and I assure you all that I will strive to do my best,” he added.