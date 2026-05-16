Congress moves to pacify Chennithala as talks on Kerala Cabinet heat up

Even before the new Congress-led government in Kerala formally takes oath, the party leadership has begun hectic efforts to prevent the first signs of internal discontent from surfacing.

At the centre of the delicate balancing act is senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who is understood to be deeply disappointed over being overlooked for the Chief Minister’s post despite his long administrative and organisational experience.

With V. D. Satheesan emerging as the surprise consensus choice for the top post, the Congress high command is now focused on ensuring that Chennithala remains firmly within the power structure of the new government.

Party insiders say Satheesan himself took the first major step in that direction by making a courtesy visit to Chennithala on Friday, signalling the leadership’s intention to avoid any public impression of factional bitterness.

The outreach is expected to continue on Saturday when AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal, another senior leader who too reportedly missed out in the chief ministerial race, is likely to hold detailed discussions with Chennithala.

The meeting is being closely watched within Congress circles as the party attempts to strike a careful political balance ahead of Monday’s swearing-in ceremony.

For the Congress leadership, the stakes are high.

Chennithala remains one of the party’s most experienced faces in Kerala politics, with considerable influence across organisational and community networks.

Many within the party believe sidelining him at this juncture could send out the wrong political message, especially at a time when the Congress is attempting to project unity after returning to power with a massive mandate.

The biggest question now revolves around the cabinet and portfolio allocation.

During the Oommen Chandy government, Chennithala had successfully secured the powerful home portfolio after waiting in the wings for a while.

Whether he will once again be able to flex his political muscles and reclaim the same prized department remains one of the most discussed subjects within the party.

Negotiations over cabinet positions, influential portfolios and power-sharing arrangements are expected to continue through the weekend.

Congress insiders admit that if Chennithala’s name does not figure prominently in Monday’s swearing-in list, it could become the very first flashpoint of dissatisfaction for the Satheesan government even before it fully settles into office.

For Satheesan, therefore, managing governance may begin only after managing the Congress itself.

State party president Sunny Joseph, emerging from a meeting with Venugopal, said everything is going smoothly, and all issues would be addressed, and the end will be a smooth affair.