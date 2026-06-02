Congress ministers’ outreach to Vellappally camp sparks political row in Kerala

A visit by Kerala Minister Bindhu Krishna to SNDP Yogam chief Vellappally Natesan, and a near-simultaneous meeting between his son, BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally, and Chief Minister VD Satheesan, have sparked political controversy, reviving debate over the influence of the Ezhava leader and his role in the state's shifting political alignments.

The controversy gained further attention after reporters asked Bindhu Krishna, on May 31, about her meeting with Vellappally at his residence in Kanichukulangara, Alappuzha. Responding to the question, the Minister said, “I wish everyone a happy world diary day,” mocking the reporters.

The developments come against the backdrop of a bitter political confrontation involving Vellappally. During the Assembly election campaign a few months ago, Vellappally, one of the most closely watched political figures in the State and father of BJP-backed BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally, repeatedly targeted Satheesan with sharp criticism, often taking the attacks into personal territory.

However, soon after the Congress announced Satheesan as the UDF’s Chief Minister-designate, by mid-May, Vellappally appeared to soften his position. He later stated that he had never questioned Satheesan’s suitability for high political office.

On May 31, Sunday, Thushar Vellappally, accompanied by a delegation of SNDP Yogam leaders, visited Satheesan’s residence at Desom in Aluva. After the meeting, Thushar said that while Vellappally had spoken both positively and negatively about Satheesan, the SNDP Yogam had not worked against him during the election. He also avoided commenting on whether Satheesan would reciprocate what many viewed as a gesture of rapprochement from the organisation.

Satheesan had earlier indicated that he would not personally attack Vellappally, citing both the latter’s age and the social importance of the SNDP Yogam.

During the previous government, one of the major criticisms then Chief Minister and current opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan faced was because of his proximity to Vellapally Natesan. Public appearances by the two leaders, including travelling together during the campaign period, were widely interpreted as attempts to consolidate sections of the Hindu Ezhava vote and prevent its drift towards the BJP-led camp.

At the same time, Vellappally’s repeated controversial remarks about Muslims, Malappuram and the Indian Union Muslim League had generated discomfort among sections of minority voters. Political analysts have pointed to the CPI(M)’s continued association with Vellappally despite such statements as a factor that contributed to a notable shift of Muslim votes towards the UDF in the recent Assembly election.

Earlier this year, on January 2, Satheesan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of using others as his “mouthpiece” to create communal divisions in Kerala. The allegation followed Vellappally’s remarks, accusing the Muslim League of attempting to create communal hostility by portraying Ezhavas as being against Muslims.

At the time, Satheesan alleged that the Chief Minister was encouraging communal polarisation like the Sangh Parivar and claimed that earlier attempts to appeal to both minority and majority communal sentiments had failed.

With Bindhu Krishna’s visit to Vellappally and Thushar Vellappally’s meeting with Satheesan taking place within hours of each other, the developments have once again brought the SNDP leadership to the centre of Kerala’s political discourse.